Newest ship equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles to go on mission in Mediterranean

SEVASTOPOL, June 1. /TASS/. Newest small-size missile ship Vyshniy Volochok that Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has entered in its tables of equipment will leave for a mission in the Mediterranean shortly where it will join the Russian Mediterranean Squadron, the Chief of Staff of the Black Sea Fleet, Rear Admiral Viktor Liin told reporters on Friday.

"The Vyshniy Volochok has joined the ships of the Black Sea Fleet," Adm. Liin said. "Now it will do the combat drill to get prepared for operations in a new theater, including navigational assignments and combat readiness training."

"All of this will be part of preparations for further missions in the Black Sea and in the Mediterranean," he said at the ceremony of hoisting the St Andrew’s Flag - the Russian Navy Ensign - at the ship.

The Vyshniy Volochok is a multirole ship fitted out with the up-to-date artillery, missile, anti-subversion, anti-aircraft, and radio equipment.

It is the sixth of the Buyan-M modernized family of ships and the only one of the family assigned to the Black Sea Fleet to date. These ships have enlarged water displacement and they carry high-precision long-distance missile complexes Kalibr-NK designed for strikes at sea-based and land-based targets.