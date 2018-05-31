Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian warships returning home from Mediterranean

Military & Defense
May 31, 12:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The warships’ crews earlier held various drills

Admiral Grigorovich frigate

Admiral Grigorovich frigate

© Alexander Karpushkin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The frigate Admiral Grigorovich and the guard ship Pytlivy have completed their missions as part of Russia’s Mediterranean permanent taskforce and have set off for Sevastopol, Black Sea Fleet spokesman Captain 1st Rank Vyacheslav Trukhachyov said on Thursday.

"Currently, the warships are passing though the Straits of the Dardanelles and the Bosporus, heading for the Black Sea," the spokesman said.

The warships’ crews earlier held various drills to practice a battle solely and as part of a naval group, performing artillery fire against practice surface and air targets, and also sharpened the skills of anti-submarine warfare.

"Currently, the Mediterranean taskforce comprises about 15 warships and support vessels," Trukhachyov said.

ADVERTISEMENT