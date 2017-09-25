Russia’s Admiral Grigorovich frigate sails to Mediterranean Sea

US-led coalition denies charges of US units leading Syrian 'opposition' through IS linesWorld September 25, 18:49
Supplies of S-400 systems to Turkey may begin within two yearsMilitary & Defense September 25, 18:14
Ukraine involved in illegal arms deliveries to South Sudan — Amnesty InternationalWorld September 25, 18:01
Russian general's death in Syria result of US double-dealing in war on terror — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:42
Russia's top diplomat says conditions in Syria ripe for defeating terroristsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:07
Russian envoy notes US actions in Syria as Washington's true colors on anti-terror policyRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 17:00
Economy minister believes new technologies will drive Russia’s economyBusiness & Economy September 25, 16:50
Russian, German scientists boost gas sensor accuracy that can be used in detecting cancerScience & Space September 25, 16:45
US may try to sponsor protests ahead of presidential election in Russia, diplomat warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 25, 16:36
MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Black Sea fleet frigate Admiral Grigorovich of Project 11356 left Sevastopol on Monday to sail to the Mediterranean Sea and take part in the Russian week on the Ionian Islands in Greece, Captain 1st Class Vyacheslav Trukhachev, the fleet’s spokesman, said.
"The Russian vessel’s crew will take part in the events of the 16th public forum, The Russian Week on the Ionian Islands, on September 27-October 1," Trukhachev said. "During it, the remembrance days of the famous admiral Fedor Ushakov will be held on Corfu Island. Under his command, Russian sailors liberated the island from foreign invaders in 1799," he said.
A silent drill platoon and an orchestra of the Black Sea fleet will be onboard the Russian vessel to take part in the Russian-Greek events, the spokesman said.
The Admiral Grigorovich is the head ship of project 11356, delivered to the Russian Navy in March 2016. Ships of this type have a water displacement of 4,000 tonnes, speed of 30 knots and endurance of 30 days.