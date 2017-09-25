Russia’s Admiral Grigorovich frigate sails to Mediterranean Sea

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Black Sea fleet frigate Admiral Grigorovich of Project 11356 left Sevastopol on Monday to sail to the Mediterranean Sea and take part in the Russian week on the Ionian Islands in Greece, Captain 1st Class Vyacheslav Trukhachev, the fleet’s spokesman, said.



"The Russian vessel’s crew will take part in the events of the 16th public forum, The Russian Week on the Ionian Islands, on September 27-October 1," Trukhachev said. "During it, the remembrance days of the famous admiral Fedor Ushakov will be held on Corfu Island. Under his command, Russian sailors liberated the island from foreign invaders in 1799," he said.



A silent drill platoon and an orchestra of the Black Sea fleet will be onboard the Russian vessel to take part in the Russian-Greek events, the spokesman said.



The Admiral Grigorovich is the head ship of project 11356, delivered to the Russian Navy in March 2016. Ships of this type have a water displacement of 4,000 tonnes, speed of 30 knots and endurance of 30 days.

