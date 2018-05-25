Helicopters of Russia hopes to sign Mi-26T2V contract with Defense Ministry in 2019

ASTANA, May 25. /TASS/. The Helicopters of Russia company (affiliated with Rostec) hopes to conclude a contract with the Defense Ministry for providing the first batch of upgraded Mi-26T2V transport helicopters in 2019, the holding company’s deputy CEO for marketing military equipment, Vladislav Saveliev, told TASS on the sidelines of the KADEX-2018 show.

"The Helicopters of Russia holding company is making the Mi-26T2V as an experimental sample. When its testing is completed, the Defense Ministry will order a batch. I believe this will be done in 2019," he said.

The experimental helicopter is being created at the company’s own expense.

"I believe that we will present it to the Defense Ministry late this year or early next year," Saveliev said.

Under the 2018-2027 state program for armaments the armed forces will get precisely this heavy helicopter model. In contrast to Mi-26T2 it will have a different crew, functional capabilities of navigation and onboard equipment, and communication systems. Saveliev said Mi26T2V remained the largest transport helicopter and would not carry any weapons but be equipped with lateral monopods for automatic rifles.

The "V" configuration of the helicopter is being created on the basis of Mi-26T2 - an upgraded version of Mi-26T with new avionics. The T2 series began to be batch-produced in May 2015. In autumn 2016 there were reports the Defense Ministry had ordered a special military configuration of the helicopter, Mi-26T2V, capable of landing on and taking off from unprepared sites. Mi-26T2V is meant for airlifting equipment, large size cargoes and paratroops.

Earlier reports said the experimental sample of Mi-26T2V is to make the first flight by July.