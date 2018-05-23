Hi-tech firm to show helmet-mounted gear for ‘Night Hunter’ chopper at HeliRussia-2018

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The helmet-mounted target designation and display gear for pilots of Mi-28NE ‘Night Hunter’ helicopters will be demonstrated at the HeliRussia-2018 international helicopter exhibition that will open on May 24 in Moscow, the press office of Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET) reported on Wednesday.

"The Group will show modern components of Mi-28NE ‘Night Hunter’ helicopters developed by the Ryazan-based State Instrument-Making Factory. They include the NSTsI-V helmet-mounted target designation and display gear, which is designed to relay video information from the optical-electronic sight system and the helicopter’s optical-electronic pilotage system," the company’s press office said.

The company will also showcase the N-025E onboard radar designed to detect mobile and stationary targets and determine their coordinates, track up to four ground targets and spot obstacles exceeding the altitude of the helicopter’s flight.

The exhibition’s guests will also be able to view the President-S optical-electronic system of aircraft and helicopter protection developed by the Ekran R&D Institute. The system is designed to protect fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft against air-launched missiles, air defense missile systems and artillery guns.

KRET will also demonstrate the onboard system for modern helicopters of the Mi-8/17 family developed by the Ramenskoye Instrument-Making Design Bureau.

Overall, the exhibition will feature over 80 exhibits produced by Radio-Electronic Technologies Group. The exhibition will bring together 15 major enterprises making part of KRET.

-0-fed

.