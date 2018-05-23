Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian rotorcraft maker to showcase 1.6-tonne helicopter at HeliRussia-2018 exhibition

Military & Defense
May 23, 16:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian Helicopters Group will showcase a VRT500 light single-engine helicopter, the first serial-produced Mi-171A2 and the upgraded Ansat at the HeliRussia-2018 international rotorcraft exhibition

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Russian Helicopters Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) will showcase a VRT500 light single-engine helicopter, the first serial-produced Mi-171A2 and the upgraded Ansat at the HeliRussia-2018 international rotorcraft exhibition, the company’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The helicopter exhibition will be held at the Crocus Expo exhibition center outside Moscow on May 24-26, the press office said.

"The Group’s static exposition will feature Mi-171Sh helicopters with expanded capabilities, the renewed Ansat helicopter, and also the first serial-produced Mi-171A2 helicopter. Its transfer to the first customer, the Utair airline, is planned as part of the exhibition. Specialists of Russian Helicopters Group will take an active part in the event’s business program and a whole number of negotiations is planned with Russian and foreign partners," the press office said.

The presentation of the newest VRT500 light multipurpose helicopter developed by the VR-Technologies Design Bureau (part of Russian Helicopters Group) will be held at the exhibition as a separate event.

"This year, apart from the big premiere of the light multifunctional helicopter, the focus will be made on the presentation of successes in the sphere of additive technologies and topology optimization. These are the areas that will change the outlook of world aviation in the near future," the press office quoted Russian Helicopters CEO Andrei Boginsky as saying.

The Mi171A2 multipurpose helicopter is the result of the heavy upgrade of the Mi8/Mi-17 family known worldwide.

The VRT500 is a light single-engine helicopter with a coaxial rotor scheme and a takeoff weight of 1,600 kg. The helicopter will feature the most spacious transport and cargo cabin in its class with a total capacity of up to 5 persons. It will be furnished with the glass cockpit avionics suite.

The helicopter’s capabilities will allow it to make flights to a distance of up to 1,000 km and take up to 750 kg of payload on its board.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Share
