Russia developing exoskeleton for army engineers

KUBINKA (Moscow Region), May 22. /TASS/. Russia is developing a passive exoskeleton for its engineering troops, Chief of Russia’s Engineering Troops Lieutenant-General Yuri Stavitsky said on Tuesday.

"Work will continue in 2018 on our own initiative under the defense procurement plan to develop and create advanced engineering armament of various designation, in particular, new components of the engineering gear: a passive exoskeleton, blast protective footwear and a backpack for a combat engineer-assaulter," he said.

Work is also underway to create a new device for obtaining water from snow and ice, a MIV-2 diving mine detector, and a source of electric power for individuals and groups.

"Uninterrupted work continues in all directions to develop and create new means of engineering equipment that meet modern requirements," Stavitsky said.

In 2017, Russia’s engineering troops received 750 items of engineering equipment, he said.