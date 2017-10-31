Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Exhibition of rare 20th century photos from TASS archives opens in Moscow

Agency news
October 31, 23:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The agency started digitizing its archive three years ago

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. An exhibition, headlined "TASS Opens Photo Archives" and featuring a thousand of rare 20th century images, opened at Moscow’s Manezh exhibition center on Tuesday.

"Today, as enormous and most diligent effort of a huge number of people has come to completion. Three years ago we decided to start digitizing our archive. We began by visiting the TASS photo archive. I was going through, looking at, and taking those negatives out of their envelopes, and they were about to crumble in my hands. And I understood that this national heritage was disappearing right before our very eyes," TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov said.

The exhibition’s curator, Nina Gomiashvili, thanked photographers "for their devotion to the profession, for putting their soul into it and for devoting their lives to it."

The "TASS Opens Photo Archives" exhibition will be held in Moscow’s Manezh exhibition center on November 1-24. The agency will showcase a portion of the TASS archive with some 850,000 digitized images. Admission is free for all visitors. The event is approved for all audiences.

Visitors are recommended to download TASSnimki, a free guide that uses augmented reality technology. The app, compatible with iOS and Android platforms, recognizes photographs and offers information about them.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Results of Vladimir Putin's visit to Serbia
11
38th mission to the International Space Station over, cosmonauts back to earth
15
This week in photos: Quokka selfie, Brazilian bridge jump and Thai king laid to rest
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Europe needs dialogue with Russia, says Macron
2
Russia hopes Syria will be liberated from terrorists in one or two months
3
Moscow gave US 'head start' when negotiating to match diplomatic staff numbers — Lavrov
4
Kremlin slams reports about alleged preparations for Putin-Trump meeting as ridiculous
5
Russia may close airspace to Dutch aircraft — media
6
Lavrov castigates West’s efforts to hide behind cloak of secrecy for ‘Russia blame game'
7
Putin to meet with Iranian supreme leader in Tehran
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама