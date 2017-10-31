Exhibition of rare 20th century photos from TASS archives opens in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. An exhibition, headlined "TASS Opens Photo Archives" and featuring a thousand of rare 20th century images, opened at Moscow’s Manezh exhibition center on Tuesday.

"Today, as enormous and most diligent effort of a huge number of people has come to completion. Three years ago we decided to start digitizing our archive. We began by visiting the TASS photo archive. I was going through, looking at, and taking those negatives out of their envelopes, and they were about to crumble in my hands. And I understood that this national heritage was disappearing right before our very eyes," TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov said.

The exhibition’s curator, Nina Gomiashvili, thanked photographers "for their devotion to the profession, for putting their soul into it and for devoting their lives to it."

The "TASS Opens Photo Archives" exhibition will be held in Moscow’s Manezh exhibition center on November 1-24. The agency will showcase a portion of the TASS archive with some 850,000 digitized images. Admission is free for all visitors. The event is approved for all audiences.

Visitors are recommended to download TASSnimki, a free guide that uses augmented reality technology. The app, compatible with iOS and Android platforms, recognizes photographs and offers information about them.