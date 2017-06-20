TASS is the only media among companies attractive for humanities students

TASS News Agency is the only media on the list of attractive companies for humanities students. Results of a research by Sweden's Universum rank the agency tenth, while the first position is taken by the Google Company.

According to Universum's 2017 Most Attractive Employers ranking, humanities studies' students called attractive Gazprom, Yandex, Microsoft, IKEA, L'Oreal Group, BMW Group, Gazprom Neft and Audi.

Most attractive among "IT companies" are Google, Yandex and Microsoft, among "Business/Commerce" companies - Google, Gazprom, BMW Group, and among "Engineering/Natural Sciences" companies the respondents named Gazprom, Google and SIBUR.

In 2016, Google was the leader in "IT" and "Humanitarian Sciences", and Gazprom topped the rating in "Engineering/Natural Sciences" and "Business/Commerce."

TOP-10 ATTRACTIVE COMPANIES FOR HUMANITIES STUDENTS

Google Gazprom Yandex Microsoft IKEA L'Oreal Group BMW Group Gazprom Neft Audi TASS