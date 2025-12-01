MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are becoming the only real authority in the country following Andrey Yermak’s dismissal as chief of staff of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, said Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of Ukraine’s banned "Opposition Platform - For Life" party who now leads the "Other Ukraine" movement.

"In the current situation, Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies need to completely dismantle the country’s power vertical and take control of what’s left of it. NABU and SAPO are becoming the only real authority in Ukraine, which is what the West created them for. Zelensky realized it too late and acted in a too primitive way," he wrote in an op-ed for the Smortim.ru media platform.

According to Medvedchuk, the entire Ukrainian statehood is now in agony. "It’s impossible to go back to the old system of governance because everything has been destroyed, and there is no one to create a system as Zelensky has not only eliminated, expelled or sent to prison administrators but also wrecked the very system of administration," he explained.

According to leaks in the Ukrainian media, the Ukrainian leadership is panicking over staff issues because Yermak and his people used to control all government agencies, the politician went on to say. "The administration system has been beheaded and is now at a standstill. No Ukrainian official is currently capable of acting without orders from above, which means the system can no longer function," Medvedchuk concluded.

On November 28, Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies conducted searches at Yermak’s apartment and office. Yermak confirmed investigative actions. Later, Zelensky said Yermak had tendered his resignation and was dismissed.