Polish Internal Ministry says fragments of crashed drones discovered in ten areas

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Fragments of drones that violated Polish airspace in the early morning hours of September 10 were found in ten areas in eastern and central Poland, Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Karolina Galecka said.

"According to the Polish police, as of 3:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT), we can confirm the discovery of drone fragments in the following settlements: Czosnowka, Czesniki, Krzywowierzba-Kolonia, Mniszkow, Olesno, Wielki Lan, Wohyn, Wyhalew, Wyryki, and Zablocie-Kolonia," she wrote on her X page.

Earlier reports mentioned seven drones and one rocket fragment found in Wyhalew. In the new statement, the object from Wyhalew is listed among the drones found.