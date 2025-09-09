Republika Srpska leader praises Russia's 'understanding' of Bosnian situation

BELGRADE, September 9. /TASS/. President of Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, BiH) Milorad Dodik thanked Moscow for understanding the political situation in the country and highlighted the good relations between the countries after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Russia has a good grasp of the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and it is defending international law and the architecture of the Dayton Agreement. Relations between Russia and Republika Srpska are very good, and I am grateful to Russia for understanding the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Dodik wrote on X.

According to the constitution proposed in the General Framework Agreement on Peace (the Dayton Agreement), BiH consists of two entities: the Muslim-Croatian Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (about 51% of the territory) and Republika Srpska (about 49%), as well as the Brcko district. Three main peoples are proportionally represented in the public administration system: Bosniaks (Slavs who converted to Islam), Serbs (Orthodox) and Croats (Catholics).

The country, in fact, is governed through a high representative of the international community (the post was created in accordance with the Dayton Agreement), who is appointed by the steering committee of the Peace Implementation Council after approval by the UN Security Council. However, in May 2021, the ambassadors of the committee countries decided to appoint Christian Schmidt (Germany) as the new high representative in BiH without the approval procedure in the UN Security Council. The leadership of Republika Srpska, Russia and China do not recognize his legitimacy.

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has scheduled early presidential elections for Republika Srpska on November 23. This was preceded by the commission's decision to terminate Dodik's powers in connection with the verdict for ignoring Schmidt's decisions. In response, the President announced a referendum on confidence in the leadership of Republika Srpska on October 25.