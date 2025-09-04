Magnitude 6.1 earthquake recorded in eastern Afghanistan

DUBAI, September 4. /TASS/. An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 has struck the Hindu Kush mountains in eastern Afghanistan, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center said.

The epicenter of the tremors was located 46 km northeast of the city of Jalalabad, where about 200,000 live. The source was located at a depth of 42 km.

No injuries or damage were reported.

On August 31, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 was recorded in the Hindu Kush Mountains. It occurred 27 km southwest of the city of Asadabad in eastern Afghanistan. On September 2, another 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush Mountains. According to the latest data, the death toll exceeded 2,200 people, with more than 3,600 injured.