Iran, IAEA plan new round of negotiations — media

TEHRAN, September 1. /TASS/. The Iranian Foreign Ministry and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will convene another round of talks on the resumption of cooperation, said head of the Atomic Energy Organization of the Islamic Republic Mohammad Eslami, adding that the main obstacle to working with the agency remains its Director General Rafael Grossi.

"At the moment, two meetings have taken place between representatives of the Foreign Ministry and the agency, and a third meeting is scheduled," IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. "Our main complaint against the agency is that its management system is influenced by a hegemonic order, and the main problem is the personality of the director general."

Eslami also said that Tehran, despite its ban on IAEA inspections, permitted two inspectors to monitor the replacement of nuclear fuel at the Bushehr NPP built by Russian specialists under the protocol. "This inspection was carried out after receiving permission from the secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council. Two inspectors arrived, monitored the process and left," the Iranian official said.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. The Islamic Republic retaliated. The United States joined the conflict on June 22, striking the Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow. The next day, Iran attacked the Al-Udeid airbase, the largest in the Middle East, in Qatar. After that, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to establish a ceasefire that came into force on June 24.

The lack of condemnation of Israeli and US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities by the IAEA has drawn criticism in the Islamic Republic. On July 2, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA and all inspections at the nuclear facilities.

At the August 11 talks between Iran and the IAEA, an agreement was reached to continue consultations on the Iranian nuclear program. At the meeting with IAEA Deputy Director General Massimo Aparo the format of interaction between Tehran and the agency was discussed under the current conditions. Iran objected to the IAEA's failure to fulfill its obligations during the Israeli and US attacks on Iran.