MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has rejected the creation of a buffer zone in Ukraine, since, in his opinion, one already exists due to the heavy prevalence of drones in the sky.

"I have heard this repeatedly from the Europeans and Americans. Only those who do not understand the technological state of the war today suggest a buffer zone of 40, 50, 60, I even heard a proposal for 100 km. This is a completely different story. Today, we already have heavy weapons [at a distance of] 10 kilometers or more from each other, because everything is affected by drones. This buffer zone, I call it the 'dead zone', others call it the ‘gray zone’, already exists," he said at a briefing broadcast by Obshchestvennoye. Novosti the Public television channel. News".

Earlier, the Politico newspaper reported that European leaders are discussing creation of a 40-kilometer buffer zone in Ukraine as part of a peaceful settlement.