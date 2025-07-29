Russia deeply grieves over tragedy of Palestinian people — upper house speaker

GENEVA, July 29. /TASS/. Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko informed the Chairman of the Palestinian National Council Rawhi Fattouh that Russia profoundly shares the grief over the tragedy of the Palestinian people.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Geneva.

"We deeply mourn the tragedy of the Palestinian people and currently see the earliest possible cessation of bloodshed as our main priority," Matviyenko said.

According to the upper house speaker, Russia is closely monitoring the situation in the region.

"Russia remains committed to the two-state solution as envisaged in the 1947 Security Council resolution. We are absolutely consistent in this position and as parliamentarians, we promote it at all international parliamentary platforms where possible," she stated.

During the meeting, Matviyenko also highly appreciated Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's participation in the 80th Victory Anniversary celebrations in Moscow.