Pressure on Israel threatens chances for ceasefire in Gaza — top Israeli diplomat

TEL AVIV, July 29. /TASS/. International pressure on Israel will do nothing to change the country’s determined course, and instead serves to undermine the chances for a potential ceasefire and the release of hostages, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said.

"No amount of diplomatic pressure will get us to change our policy. No external force can make Israel sacrifice its security. We have always been open to constructive dialogue but putting pressure on us is misguided," he said. "Pressure [on Israel] torpedoes chances for a ceasefire [in Gaza] and the release of hostages. It only brings about more escalation, toughening Hamas’ position [at the talks]."

"International pressure on Israel in the critically important days of ceasefire and hostage release talks has made it possible for Hamas to toughen its [negotiating] positions," he explained.

"We will not tolerate a Hamas terrorist state several kilometers from our settlements," he stressed, adding that Israel "will not sacrifice its very existence to appease other countries." "We will not give up our basic interests for the sake of domestic politics in some [European] countries," he pledged.

According to the top Israeli diplomat, military pressure on Hamas in the Gaza Strip "has proved to be effective." However, in his words, "this is not the only way" for Israel as it keeps diplomatic options open.