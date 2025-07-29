Germany deploys two military aircraft to airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza — Merz

BERLIN, July 29. /TASS/. Germany has sent two military transport aircraft to Jordan as part of a mission to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by air, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at a joint press conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Berlin.

"At this very moment, as we stand here, two A400M [military transport] aircraft are in the air on their way to Jordan. There they will be equipped and refueled, so that by the end of the week at the latest — possibly even starting tomorrow — they can begin the relevant missions," he said, expressing gratitude to Jordan for facilitating the establishment of an "air bridge" to the enclave.

Merz pointed out that this step is being taken in coordination with the Israeli government, as well as with France and the United Kingdom.