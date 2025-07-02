CHISINAU, July 2. /TASS/. The EU leadership has rallied in support of Moldovan President Maia Sandu and her ruling party to use the former Soviet republic against their opponents in the East, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon, leader of the largest opposition Party of Socialists, said commenting on the upcoming EU-Moldova summit.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are expected to take part in the summit to be held in Chisinau on July 4.

"Personally, I don’t have any trust in either the current EU leadership which has rallied in support of Maia Sandu as a person or the European Union as an institution that has been morphing into a military bloc and is seeking to use Moldova as a bridgehead against its geopolitical opponents in the East," Dodon told Rlive television. "European partners should support the Republic of Moldova if they wish to do so, rather than Maia Sandu as a person or her PAS party," he argued.

Nor should Moldova support the anti-Russian policies pursued by Brussels, Dodon emphasized. "Even [French President Emmanuel] Macron who is critical of Russia understands that dialogue should be maintained with Russia and [his Russian counterpart Vladimir] Putin as the conversation between the two leaders showed," Dodon continued. "And we, Moldovans, need cooperation with Russia, for we need cheap energy and [Russia] as a market. Therefore, we must and will continue dialogue with Russia and other countries, acting in our national interests," he concluded.