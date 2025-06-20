Hospital in Tehran comes under missile attack by Israel — Iranian Health Ministry

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. A hospital in Tehran has come under a missile attack by the Israeli army, the Iranian Health Ministry stated.

According to the statement, cited by the IRNA news agency, the attack took place on Friday morning. At least six ambulance cars were also hit. There have been no reports of casualties yet.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran continued exchanging strikes in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and acknowledged damage to a number of facilities. The two countries remain locked in mutual strikes.