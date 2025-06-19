Hungary unsupportive of Ukraine's joining EU, believes it dangerous — foreign minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Hungary unequivocally does not support Ukraine's accelerated accession to the European Union, because it is dangerous, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It's very dangerous. This will bring a lot of problems, a lot of damage to the European Union. Therefore, we definitely do not support this accelerated approach," he said.

"And I will explain why: because, it seems to me, there is not a single person on Earth with any common sense whatsoever who would say that Ukraine is in a better state than any of the countries of the Western Balkans."

Szijjarto said that "the countries of the Western Balkans have been in the waiting room for about fifteen and a half years on average. If we accept the countries of the Western Balkans into the EU, it will benefit the European Union. Ukraine's entry, on the contrary, brings challenges, damage, difficulties - and I'm not sure if the European Union can handle it."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.