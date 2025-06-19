IDF reports strikes on dozens of sites in Iran, including Arak reactor

TEL AVIV, June 19. /TASS/. The Israel Air Force carried out a series of new strikes on Iran overnight, attacking dozens of military targets there, the army press service said.

These included an inoperable nuclear reactor near the city of Arak. The statement said that the strikes were carried out "as part of the broad effort to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining a nuclear weapon." The army noted that the construction of the reactor, which started in 1997, was not completed as the international community intervened.

Besides, the overnight strikes targeted "a nuclear weapons development site" in Natanz and several other military targets, including air defense batteries, ballistic missile depots and radar systems. A total of 40 IAF fighter jets were involved in the attacks; more than 100 munitions were used in the strikes, the army stated.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.