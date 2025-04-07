Hamas accuses Israel of attacking Palestinian journalists in southern Gaza

TUNIS, April 7. /TASS/. The Palestinian radical movement Hamas has accused Israel of deliberately attacking a group of Palestinian journalists in the city of Khan Yunis, where two media workers were killed and nine more injured, Hamas said on its Telegram channel.

Hamas claimed that the Israeli military attacked "a group of Palestinian journalists who were in a tent near the Nasser medical complex in Khan Yunis" in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to the radicals, many of the injured are in critical condition.

According to Hamas, 210 journalists have been killed in the Palestinian enclave since October 2023. "The ongoing harassment of Palestinian journalists is part of a desperate effort by the occupying forces to conceal the truth about what is happening in the Gaza Strip and to intimidate media staff by preventing them from fulfilling their duties."

The movement called on the UN Security Council and the international community to "condemn Israel's crimes against journalists and all groups of citizens protected by international law."

On March 18, Israel broke the ceasefire established in January by launching massive strikes on the Gaza Strip. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the move by saying that Hamas was ignoring proposals put forward by mediators and US special envoy Steven Witkoff. It said that the purpose of the operation is to release all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of hostilities.