Israeli strikes kill 87, including 21 children, in Gaza since ceasefire announcement

DUBAI, January 17. /TASS/. At least 87 Palestinians, including 21 children and 25 women, have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since a ceasefire between Hamas and the Jewish state was announced, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Qatari TV channel, the Israeli army is currently conducting raids in the southern and central Palestinian enclave, attacking Khan Yunis and the Nuseirat refugee camp. Some nine people have been killed in the attacks.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced late on January 15 that Israel and the Palestinian radical movement reached a deal to release hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip and introduce a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave through mediation efforts by Doha, Washington and Cairo. The accord is due to take effect on Sunday, January 19. The first stage of the agreement would last 42 days and see the release of 33 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza to eradicate Hamas’ military and political structure and to release all the hostages.