Israel expects Hamas response on draft agreement in 24 hours — reporter

WASHINGTON, January 13. /TASS/. Israel and ceasefire mediators in the Gaza Strip are expecting a response from the Palestinian radical Hamas movement within 24 hours on a draft agreement on a truce and the release of hostages held in the enclave, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing sources.

"Israel and the mediators (Qatar, Egypt & US) have agreed on a draft Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal and have forwarded it to Hamas," he said on his X page.

Two Israeli officials interviewed by Ravid emphasized that a response from the radicals was expected within the next 24 hours.

"It seems that we are headed for a deal. Israel has been very flexible in recent days on a number of issues, but we are awaiting Hamas' response and only then will we know for sure," Ravid cited one of the officials as saying.

Reuters reported earlier that Qatar gave the final draft of the agreement to representatives of Israel and Hamas. On January 11, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the negotiators to head to Doha to continue consultations on the release of hostages from Gaza. On January 12, US President Joe Biden’s national security aide, Jake Sullivan, said on CNN that the sides were "very close" to a deal on a ceasefire in the Middle East. He said it could happen even before US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. On January 12, the Israeli prime minister’s office said that Netanyahu discussed progress of Gaza negotiations with Biden by phone.

At the end of November 2023, a humanitarian ceasefire brokered by Egypt and Qatar was established in Gaza. It lasted a week and, according to Israel, made possible a release of 110 hostages. On December 1, 2023, the ceasefire was violated and hostilities resumed. After several rounds of consultations in 2024, which involved Egypt, Qatar and the US, the sides of the conflict failed to agree on another ceasefire.