At least 115 Palestinians killed in Israeli military operations in Gaza in past two days

CAIRO, October 22. /TASS/. At least 115 Palestinians were killed and almost 500 suffered injuries in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past two days, the enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Health Ministry, "the total number of those killed in Israeli aggression has risen to 42,718, while 100,282 people have suffered injuries."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to destroy Hamas military and political wings and free all hostages. Hostilities in the Gaza Strip continue to this day.