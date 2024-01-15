IDF not to withdraw from Khan Yunis in Gaza — spokesman

TEL AVIV, January 15. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has no plans to pull out from Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip or from any other part of the embattled Palestinian enclave, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"We do not intend to back down from Khan Yunis or any other place. The military operation takes time," he said.

"We are working in collaboration with the ISA (the Israel Securities Authority - TASS) to eliminate the Hamas leadership. Every day we evaluate our actions and strive to excel further," the spokesman added.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.