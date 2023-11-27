{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

US denies report it agreed with Germany to nudge Ukraine toward peace talks

It was earlier reported that the US and Germany want to push Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky toward talks with Russia by providing Ukraine with only just enough weapons to hold the current frontline

WASHINGTON, November 27. /TASS/. A US State Department official said the recent report in the German newspaper Bild that Ukraine is being pushed to hold peace talks is not true.

"The Bild story I thought was intriguing. But no, there's no US policy. We've always said that this is a matter for Ukraine to decide. We decide nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien said.

He was taking questions ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s trip to Europe this week.

"The other reality here is we see no indication that Russia is willing to entertain substantive, real peace negotiations," O’Brien said. "It would be pointless to have a discussion on the Ukrainian side. It's not a dialogue. It's a monologue of surrender. So it's nothing that is part of our policy."

According to the Bild report, which cited sources in the German government, the US and Germany want to push Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky toward talks with Russia by providing Ukraine with only just enough weapons to hold the current frontline.

The November 24 report said the US and Germany would like Zelensky to realize further hostilities make no sense. However, neither Chancellor Olaf Scholz nor US President Joe Biden plan to make direct demands that he start negotiations, according to Bild. The US and Germany are the largest suppliers of weapons to Kiev.

Bild said the situation at the battlefield is "grim" for Ukraine and that "Russian troops are advancing, albeit slowly." According to the newspaper, the German government's main goal now is to help officials in Kiev achieve a "strategically favorable negotiating position." The White House and the chancellor's office are coordinating their actions in this matter, the sources told Bild.

Tags
Ukraine crisisUnited StatesGermany
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Netanyahu sees normalization with Saudi Arabia possible after beating Hamas
Earlier, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih said that the normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel is still on the agenda despite what is happening in Gaza
Read more
Era of Western dominance in world affairs coming to end, Russian presidential aide says
Yury Ushakov stated that he was referring to those countries that account for the bulk of the global economy and the overwhelming majority of the population of the planet
Read more
Russia’s Gold Apple retailer recruiting team to UAE
The retailer posted several vacancies in the UAE on hh.ru portal at the end of November
Read more
Netanyahu positive on possible extension of pause in Gaza Strip
He noted though that upon completion of the pause Israel intended to return to executing the military operation in the Palestine enclave in any case
Read more
Russian special services must take measures to combat bio-threats from US — Medvedev
The politician pointed out that it was necessary to form mechanisms of control over research activities in such bio-laboratories and to use international platforms for this purpose
Read more
Russia can not stand for West’s attempts to prosper at expense of others — Lavrov
"Like the overwhelming majority of countries across the world, Russia is certainly not ready to accept such plans and will not do that," the top Russian diplomat stressed
Read more
Israel arrests 3,200 Palestinians in West Bank since October 7 — TV
Among those detained were 41 journalists, while 29 reporters still remained arrested, the Palestinian commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said
Read more
Russian nationals released by Hamas outside prisoner swap deal – diplomat
According to the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, Russian diplomats will visit it in the near future
Read more
OSCE can still be saved from Western influence, but chances are slim — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister drew attention to the fact that significant structures of a new type, where all issues were being resolved on the basis of a balance and consensus
Read more
New BRICS members to cement organization’s advantage over G7 — Lavrov
The August 22-24 BRICS summit invited Argentina, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia to join the association starting on January 1, 2024
Read more
Foul weather leaves over half million customers without power in Donetsk People’s Republic
About 190,000 residential consumers are without power in the city of Donetsk, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said
Read more
Russia not to shut door on clear-headed players in West — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also pledged that Russia will continue "the closest possible" coordination with its allies and partners in the global South and in the East
Read more
Russian tank crew members destroy Ukrainian army’s cantonment area in Krasny Liman area
The military rated T-90M Proryv tanks high for accelerated armored protection, mobility and excellence of the sighting system
Read more
Biden, Netanyahu agree to continue working to secure release of all hostages by Hamas
The two parties discussed the situation in Gaza in a telephone call on Sunday, according to the document
Read more
World should learn from Russia how to cope with Western sanctions — Chinese expert
Wang Wen pointed out that against the backdrop of sanctions, Russia's economy grew and overtook the Australian and South Korean economies in size
Read more
Russia to start deploying Skif satellite constellation for high-speed internet in 2025
Serial Skif satellites, weighting over 1 metric ton, will differ from the demo version
Read more
Russia supports Brazil's wish to become permanent member of UNSC — Lavrov
"We maintain fruitful and constructive interaction at the UN and its Security Council," the Russian foreign minister added
Read more
Russian Armed Forces thwarted four attacks in Kupyansk area – Russian Defense Ministry
According to the department, this happened in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka and Ivanovka, Kharkov region
Read more
India, China to start reducing dependence on current economic system — Lavrov
"Alternative payment platforms are being rolled out proactively; the transition to national currencies is going very quickly," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Putin to meet young scientists next week
The President of the Russian Federation will also open several new medical facilities
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
One missing, four injured in heavy storm in Crimea
According to the Emergencies Ministry, more than half a million people have been left without electricity and heat supply of five residential blocks in Yalta has been disrupted
Read more
Lavrov urges new membership of UN Security Council for developing countries only
The Russian foreign minister added that such countries should be powerful both in their regions and at such global organizations as the Non-Aligned Movement or the Group of 77
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.7 mcm via Sudzha
The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas metering station has been rejected
Read more
US loses role of great global power, says Italy’s ex-envoy to NATO, Moscow
Sergio Romano noted that "they are in a state of sleep"
Read more
US attempting to demonize Russia – Russian Embassy
The United States is promoting the false thesis that the Soviet leadership allegedly deliberately and purposefully ‘starved’ millions of Ukrainians, the Russian Embassy said
Read more
About 1.9 mln people left without electricity supply in south of Russia
The Russian Energy Ministry noted that restoration work is complicated by the situation caused by the consequences of bad weather
Read more
Russian marines take two strongpoints near Ugledar under control — top brass
The Ukrainian army is also pulling in all available reserves to the Ugledar area as it is losing control over strongpoints, the source added
Read more
Brazil 'expects a lot' from Russia’s BRICS presidency — top diplomat
The new configuration will further enhance the diversification of BRICS, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira emphasized
Read more
Tanker presumably belonging to Israel hijacked off Yemeni coast – agency
According to the Associated Press, the Central Park ship, which is operated by operator Zodiac Maritime, was attacked in the Gulf of Aden
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR over past day
The Ukrainian army losses in the Krasny Liman direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 280 personnel, two armored combat vehicles and three motor vehicles
Read more
Russian air defenses destroy Ukrainian attack drone over Rostov Region
Vasily Golubev thanked the military for the work done
Read more
Press review: Israel-Hamas truce starts today and NATO drills raise the alarm in Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, November 23rd
Read more
US, Germany trying to nudge Ukraine to negotiating table — Bild
The US and Germany want Zelensky to realize that extending the conflict makes no sense for his country, the report says
Read more
Majority of sanctions against Russia to remain after Ukrainian conflict — Lavrov
The foreign minister added that the Western countries want "to arm again the Nazi regime in Kiev and continue its aggression, whether hybrid or non-hybrid, against Russia"
Read more
Lavrov critical of 'brazen' visits by US, EU sanctions envoys to Central Asia
While these Western countries "could act smarter, showing more respect," "they actually humiliate their nations," the top Russian diplomat surmised
Read more
Russia has no imperialist plans in Europe — Lavrov
It is stressed that Russia was forced to launch its special military operation in Ukraine because the neo-Nazi regime in that country, condoned by the West, has taken to exterminating everything Russian
Read more
More Ukrainians coming over to idea of conceding territories to Russia — Bloomberg
It is also noted that Ukraine is frustrated with its allies for underestimating the strength of Russia's defenses, which has stalled the counteroffensive
Read more
Collective Security Treaty Organization actually has integrated air defense – minister
According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, there are corresponding bilateral agreements with each state
Read more
'Left in the lurch': Ukrainian soldiers pay for own gear, fed up with Zelensky — Bild
"Soldiers testified that most movements on the frontline are done exclusively in the evening or after hours to avoid detection by drones," the article says
Read more
Approval of aid package to Ukraine unlikely before year-end — US Congressman
"I think it would be very difficult to get it done by the end of the year and the impediment, currently, is the White House policy on the southern border," Republican Mike Turner said
Read more
Over 500 sea animals killed at flooded marine aquarium in Sevastopol, says governor
The initial alert message for hazardous weather will remain in effect in Sevastopol until lunchtime, with gusts of wind reaching up to 30 meters per second, Mikhail Razvozhayev noted
Read more
Coup in Kiev resulted in current tragedies in Ukraine – Kremlin
It brought the flourishing of ultranationalist and then overtly Nazi sentiment to Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Israel attacks Damascus airport – radio
According to Sham FM radio station, the impact hit the runways
Read more
Head of Libya’s High Council of State arrives in Russia at lower house’s invitation — TV
According to the sources, the officials are likely to discuss ways to resolve the Libyan crisis through holding general elections
Read more
Several EU countries wish to soften upcoming anti-Russian sanctions package – Bloomberg
According to the agency, the European Union fears that imposing additional strict bans on re-exports to Russia on firms from third countries may scare off foreign business partners, which will lead to the loss of competitive advantages by European firms
Read more
Dollar up to 88.74 rubles as trading opens on Moscow Exchange
Euro down to 96.55 rubles
Read more
Press review: Gaza hostage handover hits hurdles and Kiev says Johnson quashed truce talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 27th
Read more
Belize-flagged bulk carrier with 21 crewmembers aboard runs ashore in storm near Anapa
"The captain of the vessel has said that 21 crewmembers, Syrian, Indian and Egyptian nationals are aboard. Marine rescuers together with the Russian Emergencies Ministry are drafting the emergency recovery operation plan," the Federal Agency for Sea and Inland Water Transport said
Read more
IAEA experts say they heard rocket launches near Zaporozhye NPP
The International Atomic Energy Agency suggested that this was the work of a multiple launch rocket system
Read more
Bombs with power of 13 kilos of trotyle found in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria
An active accomplice of bandits was detained in the search operation and gave confessing testimony
Read more
Russian Interior Ministry puts Meta press secretary on wanted list – database
The database does not indicate the specific article for the search
Read more
Biden to skip UN climate summit in Dubai — The New York Times
The official did not give a reason US president will not make an appearance at the two-week summit
Read more
Ukrainian drone downed in Orel Region
According to the governor, no one was hurt
Read more
Russian army thwarts attack by Ukrainian assault team in South Donetsk area
"In an active defense an attack by the assault team of the 72nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was thwarted near Shevchenko," Spokesman for Battlegroup East Oleg Chekhov said
Read more
Restoring relations with Europe can wait, says Russian foreign minister
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia should focus thoughts on how not to depend on the actions European politicians were taking "under the influence of Washington"
Read more
Russian Armed Forces engage Ukrainian arsenal with aviation munitions
As reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense, enemy personnel and military equipment were defeated in 128 regions
Read more
'Global majority' countries not seeking to establish anti-Western bloc — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov noted that many of the non-Western countries continued to maintain partnerships with the United States and the European Union
Read more
US weaponizing dollar, unleashing trade wars, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says
"The destructive actions of the Western minority have had an effect that is, broadly speaking, contrary to what they had intended, because they stimulate a configuration that favors the strengthening of multipolar fundamentals in international life," the top Russian diplomat noted
Read more
Central Park tanker safe from attackers after US Navy responds
One of the officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the USS Mason had helped ensure that the tanker carrying a cargo of phosphoric acid in the Gulf of Aden was safe, the agency said
Read more
No possibility of reverse dollarization for Russian foreign trade — Kremlin special envoy
It is noted that the option of dollarization in trade with India has been excluded
Read more
Russia keeping close eye on US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in Asia
Responding to a question that these missiles were intended to deter China, Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia generally did not approve and considered as absolutely inappropriate attempts to deter anyone
Read more
Russia hammers Ukrainian army, mercenaries’ sites in precision strikes over week
It is aslo reported that the Russian military repulsed 13 Ukrainian army attacks, improved forward edge positions and inflicted damage on six enemy brigades in the Kupyansk area over the past week
Read more
Israel gets list of hostages to be released on November 27 — radio
So far, there is no information about either the number of hostages or their nationality
Read more
Russia has strong evidence US supplies toxic chemicals to Ukraine
According to Kirill Lysogorsky, the United States and its associates were trying to oust Russia from the OPCW Executive Council
Read more
Entire arms control system destroyed by US actions, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that "the current period in world history should be treated as responsibly as possible"
Read more
Hamas hands over Russian hostage to ICRC – Hamas spokesman
According to the press secretary of the head of the political bureau of the movement, Ismail Haniya, Taher al-Nunu, this decision was made in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Ukrainian drone shot down over Smolensk Region – Russian defense ministry
According to the department, the attack of an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle was stopped at about 23:20 Moscow time
Read more
Russian air defenses intercept 53 Ukrainian drones
According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, 17 rockets from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system were also intercepted during the day
Read more
China denies reports of plans to build underwater tunnel from mainland Russia to Crimea
It was reported earlier that Moscow and Beijing had purportedly discussed plans to build an underwater tunnel beneath the Kerch Strait
Read more
IDF opens fire at UNIFIL patrol in southern Lebanon – spokesman
The incident occurred in the border region of Aitrun
Read more
Twenty-four Ukrainian drones destroyed up to now – Russian Defense Ministry
An attempt of the Kiev regime to commit a terrorist attack against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was prevented
Read more
About 50 flights delayed and canceled at Moscow airports
Delays of up to 2 hours are common at airports
Read more
Armenia remains CSTO ally despite its absence from Minsk meeting — bloc’s chief
It is highlighted that the reasons for the Armenian delegation’s absence were technical
Read more
Almost half million Crimea residents facing power outage due to stormy wind
A gale warning was issued in Crimea earlier for November 25-27 due to heavy rains and stormy winds of up to 40 meters a second
Read more
Russia ready to attend OSCE meeting if Bulgaria opens airspace — Lavrov
The OSCE ministerial meeting will be held in Skopje from November 30 through December 1
Read more
Russian air defenses down Ukrainian attack drone over Smolensk Region
There are no casualties or damage
Read more
Kremlin aide calls attacks on ships in Middle East alarming
According to Sergey Ivanov, it affects the economic situation, as well as the logistics of all global trade
Read more
Proposals for international control over Gaza unacceptable to Russia, envoy to Israel says
It is stressed that the most important thing is to ensure strong international support
Read more
Ex-WH doctor says Biden's cognitive decline putting US at risk
In April Biden officially launched his candidacy to seek a second White House term in 2024
Read more
No radio contact with tanker presumably hijacked off Yemeni coast – Turkish authority
The Main Directorate for Maritime Affairs of the Republic noted that communication was interrupted on the morning of November 26
Read more
West underestimated Russian banks, considering them just a money box — Putin
The banking sector reflects the state of the economy as a whole, the head of state emphasized
Read more
West’s attempts to maintain influence exacerbating tension in Middle East, Ukraine — Putin
According to the Russian leader, "a well-known group of countries," which has grown accustomed to dominating world affairs, will stop at nothing to preserve its waning influence
Read more
ZNPP loses external power supply due to short circuit – IAEA
According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the cause was a short circuit about 100 km north of the plant
Read more
Finnish PM warned about possible closure of entire border with Russia
Petteri Orpo noted that if such a scenario were to materialize, Helsinki “will concentrate the asylum center in another place, not on the eastern border”
Read more
Hamas says ready to extend humanitarian truce in Gaza
The Palestinian movement reported efforts to this end "by increasing the number of hostages who are subject to release"
Read more
North Korean satellite takes pictures of US aircraft carrier, military bases
On November 21, Pyongyang successfully launched its Malligyong-1 satellite on a Chollima-1 rocket and put it into orbit
Read more
Israel unlikely to achieve security even by destroying Hamas — Kremlin aide
"The Palestinian problem is unrivaled in terms of its ability to spread to the global level," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Elon Musk agrees with Israel’s Netanyahu that Hamas must be destroyed
The US businessman also opined that, unlike the Hamas, Israel tries to avoid killing civilians
Read more
US actively planting its NGOs in Central Asia, former Soviet republics — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed out that such NGOs are to "influence the processes in the countries where these non-governmental organizations are operating"
Read more
Gazprom sets historical record of daily gas supplies to China
The previous maximum was achieved on November 23
Read more
Hurricane in south of Russia kills several people, almost 2 mln left without power
About 500,000 residents of Crimea and 2,600 residents of Sevastopol were left without electricity
Read more
No 'unity' in NATO's position on Middle East conflict — Russian Foreign Ministry's source
"Time is running out. NATO, which lays claims to global responsibility, will have to clearly state whether it is on the side of war or peace," the source emphasized
Read more
Kremlin aide sees NATO’s expansionism behind Ukraine conflict
It is recalled that Russia made diplomatic efforts to prevent any further NATO expansion while ensuring European security 27 years ago
Read more
West attempts to destabilize situation around Nagorno-Karabakh – Kremlin
According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, this led to the Azerbaijani side officially declaring that these countries can hardly lay claim to any role as mediators, because they have taken a one-sided position
Read more
Vostok group attacks Ukrainian brigade, enemy loses up to 80 troops
"The enemy’s losses totaled up to 80 troops and two vehicles," Spokesman for Battlegroup East Oleg Chekhov said
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying military satellite blasts off from Plesetsk spaceport
Combat teams of the Aerospace Forces’ Space Troops launched a Soyuz-2.1b medium-class carrier rocket with the Defense Ministry’s space vehicle from the Defense Ministry’s State Testing Cosmodrome (the Plesetsk spaceport) in the Arkhangelsk Region, the Defense Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Press review: Europe becomes Kiev's biggest backer and ties between the Koreas crumbling
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 24th
Read more
Russian air defenses downed three Ukrainian aircraft – Russian Defense Ministry
According to the department, this happened in the areas of the settlements of Novoraisk, Velikaya Aleksandrovka and Pyatikhatka
Read more
Abramovich’s barrister gets biggest fee in British legal practice
The total bill Berezovsky has to foot is $160 million
Read more
Today’s global atmosphere reminiscent of Cold War era — top Russian diplomat
Sergey Lavrov also said that "back then [during the Cold War] a dialogue on arms control was initiated and quickly developed, concrete results were achieved and this provided a level of comfort"
Read more