Death toll in Gaza Strip surpasses 1,200 since conflict began

CAIRO, October 12. /TASS/. The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 1,200 with over 5,700 people sustaining wounds, the local Health Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

According to the health agency, there have been "1,203 people killed and 5,763 wounded." The ministry also reports 29 people killed and about 180 injured in clashes with Israelis in the West Bank.

On Wednesday night, the ministry said that local hospitals had no vacant beds and were running out of medical essentials. According to the WAFA news agency, Israeli strikes destroyed 535 residential buildings and three schools with 75 educational institutions seriously damaged. The Israeli military completely destroyed 10 mosques.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when Hamas militants staged an attack on Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its operation as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem. Israel has declared a state of war readiness and announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians.