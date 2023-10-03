EU countries attempting to plug demographic holes with Ukrainian immigrants — media

PARIS, October 3. /TASS/. European countries with aging populations and low birth rates may be tempted to resolve their intractable demographic problems by stimulating the inflow of Ukrainian immigrants, leading French newspaper Le Monde reports.

According to the newspaper, changes in the demographic situation will "depend on the actions of the EU countries in accepting Ukrainian refugees."

"Some countries are likely to seek to keep Ukrainian migrants on their soil in order to resolve their own demographic problems," which may become a source of tension between these countries and Kiev, the newspaper says.

According to Le Monde, as of February 24, 2022, the population of Ukraine was estimated within a range from 38 mln to 42 mln inhabitants. Since the start of the special military operation, from 5 mln up to 8 mln Ukrainians have left the country. Sociologists estimate that the country's population will total 30 mln to 32 mln by 2037. However, some forecasts say that the number may fall to 24 mln within the next decade.