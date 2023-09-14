Ukraine’s newly appointed defense minister holds first phone talk with NATO chief

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, appointed to the post on September 6, said he had held his first conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Held productive negotiations with Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General. Discussed the implementation of agreements reached at the Vilnius Summit and our joint work with NATO

on the Interoperability Roadmap," the minister wrote on Twitter.

He said he also informed the NATO chief about the current situation in the conflict zone.

Previously, Umerov talked to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on September 11.

The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, voted in favor of former Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov’s resignation against the backdrop of a major corruption scandal. Umerov was appointed to replace him on the following day. He became the fourth defense minister during Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s tenure.