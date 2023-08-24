North Korean defense chief slams US plans to send F-16 jets to Ukraine — media

TOKYO, August 24. /TASS/. North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam believes that the US is turning the Ukrainian crisis into a nuclear disaster by sending F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, Reuters reported, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North Korean defense chief also highlighted Pyongyang’s determination to strengthen its friendship with Russia "in the fight for justice."

On August 18, Reuters reported, citing a US official, that the United States had approved sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands when pilots were trained. According to the official, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent letters to his Danish and Dutch counterparts, assuring them that the move would be approved. However, no specific dates have been announced.