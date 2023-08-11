First Ukrainian pilots unlikely to be ready to fly F-16s until next summer — newspaper

WASHINGTON, August 12. /TASS/. The first group of six Ukrainian pilots is not expected to complete training on F-16 fighter jets before next summer, the Washington Post reported, citing senior Ukrainian government and military officials.

According to the paper, "two other pilots have been identified as reserve candidates." "A second group of about the same size would be ready six months after that, or roughly the end of next year," The Washington Post added.

"Though the pilots are already fluent in English, the officials said, they must first attend four months of English lessons in Britain to learn terminology associated with the jets," the paper noted.

Although a number of Western leaders announced at a NATO summit in July that Ukrainian pilot training would begin in August, "it is clear that plans are still shaping up."

Politico reported on August 4 that eight Ukrainian pilots were ready to train on F-16s.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky expressed hope that the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 jets would begin in August. Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing US officials, that Washington was still waiting for European officials to submit a final plan for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16s. White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby stated earlier that Ukraine would receive F-16 aircraft before the end of the year.