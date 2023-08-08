Russian consul general discusses improving border checkpoints with Chinese authorities

BEIJING, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s consul general in Harbin, China, Sergey Linnik, discussed optimizing the operations of border checkpoints between the two countries with Luo Haitao, party committee secretary in the border city of Suifenhe, China, the Russian consulate general reported.

"[The parties] held talks on cross-border cooperation in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas, as well as on improving the border checkpoints located in Suifenhe," the Russian diplomatic mission said in a statement published on its Telegram channel.

According to the consulate general, Luo "emphasized the need to enhance cooperation with Russia in the field of cross-border infrastructure and logistics." He noted that Chinese investors are interested in agricultural and timber processing projects in the Russian Far East.

Linnik and Luo agreed to maintain regular contacts in order to effectively address all of the issues raised.