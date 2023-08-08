Tbilisi committed to peaceful restoration of territorial integrity — Georgian premier

TBILISI, August 8. /TASS/. Georgian authorities remain committed to the peaceful restoration of the South Caucasus country’s territorial integrity, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in a message dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the onset of hostilities in South Ossetia.

"Our government remains committed to the path of a peaceful restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and unification. We are being driven by unwavering faith that a peaceful, united, strong, developed Georgia is the best future for Georgians, Ossetians, Abkhazians, all peoples living on our land, and we are doing everything for this goal to be implemented as soon as possible," he said on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

On Tuesday, Georgia is marking the 15th anniversary of the onset of military action in South Ossetia. National flags are being flown at half-staff at government buildings. As per tradition, government officials will visit the Mukhatgverdi Cemetery in Tbilisi where fallen soldiers are buried to lay flowers and meet with their family members.

An armed conflict between Georgia and South Ossetia broke out in August 2008 after Georgian troops attempted to take control of Tskhinval. On August 8, 2008, Russia deployed its forces to protect Russian citizens as well as its peacekeepers in the region, which resulted in Georgian troops retreating. On August 26, 2008, Moscow recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.