G7 rejected all negotiations-based approaches to Ukraine crisis — newspaper

ROME, May 20. /TASS/. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), who gathered for a summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, have accepted the White House approach to reject any attempt to launch negotiations on Ukraine, including the initiatives voiced earlier by Vatican and China, Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper wrote on Friday.

In its analysis of the joint G7 document on Ukraine, the newspaper said that the question of persuading third countries not to support Russia was left unresolved.

The Italian daily says that the G7 group of nations recognized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s plan as the only possible basis for reconciliation. Therefore, those countries have endorsed in full the stance of the Ukrainian president, who turned down China’s proposal to negotiate and rejected Vatican’s initiative to assist reconciliation efforts.

The newspaper also wrote that although the West keeps toughening anti-Russian sanctions, major global economies such as China, India and South Africa do not support them. Although the document pledges to punish non-compliance with serious consequences, it does not specify any practical measures, Corriere della Sera said.

The question of Ukraine’s recovery was not answered as well. Although some countries undertook certain commitments after a series of "bilateral conferences" on rebuilding Ukraine, those pledges have not yet been supported by funding, and no answer was given to the question of who will finance the effort.