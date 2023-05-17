No squabbles among Arab ministers about Syria case at Jeddah meeting — foreign minister

BEIRUT, May 17. /TASS/. The Syrian delegation was pleased with the atmosphere at the meeting of the Council of the Arab League in the Saudi city of Jeddah in the run-up to the regional summit, due to kick off on May 19, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told the Al Ekhbariya TV channel on Wednesday.

"There was no disagreement concerning the Syria case at the Arab ministerial meeting," he said. "We keep working side by side with our Arab brothers who respect Syria’s role in the regional and international arenas."

The Syrian foreign minister thanked Saudi Arabia for "the role the Kingdom has played in recent months to intensify joint Arab action."

"Syria will welcome any role Arab nations play in the post-war reconstruction," he stressed. "We also look forward to having effective Arab assistance provided to Syrian refugees and return to their homeland facilitated."

Earlier in Jeddah, Mekdad held talks with his counterparts from Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates, and also held a meeting with Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

On May 15, having arrived in Jeddah, Mekdad said that Syria "has turned the page on the past and aspires to fully develop relations with Arab countries." According to the minister, Damascus advocates "strengthening Arab solidarity through joint action and shaping a common strategic vision in response to the dangerous challenges the Arab world faces."

On May 7, the Council of the League of Arab States (LAS) announced at an emergency meeting in Cairo that Syria would return to the regional association. Its membership was suspended in November 2011 in the wake of the domestic crisis which translated into an armed conflict. After the February 6 earthquake, Arab nations lent a helping hand to Syria and channeled extensive humanitarian aid into the country.