Erdogan says ready to vacate presidential office if loses elections

ANKARA, May 12. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he is ready to vacate his office if he loses presidential polls on May 14.

"We came to power in Turkey democratically. And they way we came to power, we will do everything necessary for democracy if our people decides otherwise (votes for the opposition candidate - TASS). We will consider any election outcome as legitimate," he said in an interview with the Turkish mass media two days ahead of the elections.

He expressed confidence that people would support him and his party at the upcoming polls.

The presidential election in Turkey will be held on May 14. Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu are the main contenders for the presidency. In order to win, a candidate must secure at least 50% plus one vote. Otherwise, a runoff election will follow on May 28. Analysts don’t rule out such an option.