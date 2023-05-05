US should stop attempts to escalate situation around Ukraine — Robert Kennedy Jr

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. The United States should stop its ‘derange attempts’ to heat up tensions around Ukraine, US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr said, commenting on the recent drone attack on the Moscow Kremlin.

"Russia announced today that the Kremlin has been attacked by armed drones, presumably from Ukraine. Imagine how we would respond if Russian-backed forces launched a drone strike on the Capitol," the US politician wrote on Twitter. "We must stop these deranged attempts to escalate."

"President John Kennedy warned against ever again forcing Russia to choose between national humiliation and nuclear war. We should heed his advice," he added.

In the early hours on Wednesday, Ukraine sent two drones to attempt a strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin, according to the presidential press service. Russian military and security personnel promptly disabled them. Putin was unharmed and is carrying on with his work as usual. The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the head of state. Russia reserves the right to retaliate how and when it sees fit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said statements by Ukrainian and US officials that they weren’t involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin were laughable. Moscow knows that Kiev chooses the means and targets for its strikes exactly as it’s told by Washington, he said.