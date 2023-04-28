Negative trends across globe affect situation along CSTO borders, group’s chief says

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The potential for conflict is rising throughout the world, affecting the situation along the borders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Imangali Tasmagambetov, the secretary general of the group, said on Friday.

"The world is coming back to a time of confrontation with the prospect that the conflict potential will rise further. Negative trends have a direct impact on the situation along the entire perimeter of the CSTO area of responsibility," he said at an event on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the CSTO Joint Staff.

According to the secretary general, the Joint Staff is operating in difficult conditions. He noted that international relations are currently undergoing a drastic transformation, the foundations of the world order, which have been there for decades, are changing.

"In key areas of world politics, the desire to ensure one's own interests is being pursued to the detriment of the imperatives of comprehensive regional security," Tasmagambetov said. "In the western direction, there’s ongoing build-up of battlegroups and the development of military infrastructure.".