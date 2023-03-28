Situation in Energodar quiet ahead of IAEA chief’s visit — authorities

MELITOPOL, March 28. /TASS/. The atmosphere in the city of Energodar is quite ahead of a visit by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, a spokesperson for the city’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Tuesday.

"The atmosphere in the city is quiet. All services continue to operate normally," the spokesperson said, when asked about the city’s preparations for Grossi’s visit.

The administration official also noted that Energodar residents are continuing to return to the city. "It’s evident from the growing number of students enrolled in the schools," he added.

Energodar residents told TASS that there was no sign of increased security measures in the city ahead of the IAEA chief’s visit. "Life goes on as normal in the city," one of the local residents stressed.

On March 29, Grossi is expected to visit the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is located in Energodar. He intends to verify the level of security at the facility and highlight the need to protect the power plant amid military activities. The upcoming visit is also aimed at maintaining the regular rotation of onsite IAEA experts. A permanent mission of the agency’s experts was established following Grossi’s first visit to the ZNPP in early September 2022.