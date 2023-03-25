Turkish president thanks Putin for grain deal extension — Erdogan’s office

ANKARA, March 25. /TASS/. Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for extending the grain deal in a telephone conversation on Saturday, the Turkish president’s office told reporters.
"During the conversation, steps toward improving relations between Turkey and Russia and the developments around the Russian-Ukrainian war were discussed. President Erdogan thanked Russian President Putin for his positive attitude toward extending the Black Sea grain initiative," Erdogan’s office said.