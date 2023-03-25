Russia records 12,382 new daily coronavirus cases, 37 deaths

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia registered 12,382 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

The country’s total cases have reached 22,575,270.

As many as 1,373 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past day, down 1.2% from the day before. Hospitalizations increased in 36 regions of the country and declined in 39 regions. The situation remained unchanged in 10 Russian regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,897 to 3,468,497 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 1,344 to 1,910,693.

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 12,544 to 21,928,394 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 1,709 to 3,272,827 in Moscow and by 1,347 to 1,861,168 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia recorded 37 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 397,046. Moscow’s death toll increased by nine to 48,416 and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 fatalities rose by eight to 37,346.