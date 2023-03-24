Vucic slams as ‘insane’ times when leader of great country prosecuted by The Hague court

BELGRADE, March 24. /TASS/. The times when the leader of a great country can be prosecuted by a court in The Hague are "hard" and "insane", Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday at the commemoration events marking the 24th anniversary of NATO’s aggression against Yugoslavia.

"We live in insane times. We are bracing for hard times; we are living in such times. Could anyone ever imagine that the leader of one of the greatest countries in the world would be prosecuted?" the Serbian leader said.

Vucic said earlier that the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Russian President Vladimir Putin cuts off ways of dialogue with Russia for the West, as it is not a wise decision and will lead to the worst conflict in human history.

On March 17, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children. Commenting on the decision, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Moscow did not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC. In turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the decisions of the ICC had no authority for Russia whatsoever, while any potential arrest warrants would be legally void.