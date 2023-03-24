UK not to refuse from supplying Ukraine with shells with depleted uranium — ambassador

LONDON, March 24. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will not refuse from supplying Ukraine with shells with depleted uranium due to the established military practices, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told TASS on Friday.

"After the declaration of the use of shells with depleted uranium, it will difficult, if not impossible, for the British to go off this trail," he said. "Moreover, these shells are used not only in Challenger tanks. Low-enriched uranium is used in German Leopard tanks. So, this is a standard NATO practice. There are no convincing considerations to make them reject the established practice".