IAEA mission to Zaporozhye NPP was initiated by Russia — Rosenergoatom official

MELITOPOL, March 24. /TASS/. The deployment of a permanent mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was Russia’s initiative, driven by Moscow’s consistent prioritization of nuclear safety and security, a senior official of the Rosenergoatom nuclear power concern told TASS on Friday.

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to Rosenergoatom’s CEO, dismissed speculation by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to the effect that the agency’s monitors had made the decision to remain at the Zaporozhye NPP of their own accord without asking for the consent of Moscow or Kiev.

"Russia was interested in the arrival of an IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye NPP from the outset. It was our idea, because nuclear safety issues are a priority for us," Karchaa said, adding, however, that he was unfamiliar with what had been said at negotiations between the IAEA and Ukraine.

He stressed that he was certain that the IAEA did not have to apply any pressure to obtain permission to deploy its inspectors at the ZNPP on a permanent basis.

"It is impossible to put pressure on Russia in any way," he remarked.

Earlier, Grossi claimed that the IAEA had left part of its team at the ZNPP without asking Moscow or Kiev for their consent, thus establishing a mission of international monitors at the nuclear facility. He argued that, in a sense, the IAEA had exerted pressure because, otherwise, if he is to be believed, Kiev and Moscow would not have agreed to a permanent presence for inspectors at the ZNPP.

In early September 2022, a Grossi-led IAEA team visited the Zaporozhye NPP. Afterwards, several agency staffers remained at the station in the capacity of observers. Later, the agency published a report urging the establishment of a security zone around the ZNPP in order to prevent any accidents that hostilities might trigger.