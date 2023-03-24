Armenian top diplomat points to gap in positions of Yerevan, Baku on major issues

YEREVAN, March 24. /TASS/. Armenia and Azerbaijan have managed to reach understanding on secondary matters, but there is a wide gap in their positions on important issues, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Friday.

"I can say that there are a lot of issues on which we have managed to reach a compromise with the Azerbaijani side. But the sides’ approaches to the most important topics are oceans apart," he said at a parliamentary commission meeting.

On Wednesday, Mirzoyan said that Armenia is analyzing the Azerbaijani version of a peace agreement and will give its answer soon.