US to produce Black Sea strategy by June, top diplomat says

WASHINGTON, March 22. /TASS/. The US administration plans to produce a Black Sea strategy by June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Senate Committee on Appropriations on Wednesday.

"We will produce that strategy. I think there's actually a deadline in the legislation of June and we will produce it by then," he pointed out.

According to Blinken, three out of the six countries that have access to the Black Sea are NATO members, and "others like Ukraine are obviously important friends to the United States."

He noted that "the strategy will focus not just on the security aspects, but on promoting political engagement, on promoting economic cooperation, including strengthened energy security".