China’s efforts on Ukraine should be welcomed, but West rejects negotiations — US expert

NEW YORK, March 22. /TASS/. China’s efforts aimed at promoting Ukrainian reconciliation should be welcomed and encouraged, but the West sticks to its policy of rejecting any negotiations, a US expert has told TASS.

Commenting on the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ongoing state visit to Moscow, David Speedie, a board member of the American Committee for US-Russia Accord, said: "On the positive side, President Xi's intervention ought to be welcomed."

"He is the leader of a nation and a viewpoint that is both independent of the two ‘narratives’ [Russia and the pro-Ukraine West]. The BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa] and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are two important groups of nations in which China is a leading voice and in which the members - Russia apart, obviously - have taken stances that are neutral on Ukraine. In this regard, they are, or ought to be, influential in trying to advance peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," the US expert said.

"On the other hand, President Erdogan of Turkey is another influential voice who tried to bring the warring sides together, and the West poured cold water on his efforts," Speedie continued, explaining that he meant former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was "the messenger of discouragement" from the West.

"At present, the West's [and Ukraine's] apparent position of no talks without total Russian withdrawal from captured territories seems like a non-starter, especially if this includes Crimea," he said, describing it as "a regrettable position" for people, who are caught up in the conflict zone.

"I do not know if Presidents Xi and [Vladimir] Zelensky [of Ukraine] have spoken, as they proposed to do, but, again, it seems at best unsure if the Chinese intervention could provide any breakthrough," the expert added.