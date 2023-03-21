Russia, China to strengthen partnership in energy sector — joint statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are going to strengthen their comprehensive energy partnership, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping said in the Joint Statement posted on Tuesday. The statement concerns the plan for the development of key areas of the bilateral economic cooperation until 2030.

The document lists eight key areas of economic cooperation. In particular it mentions "strengthening a comprehensive partnership in the energy sector," and "ensuring mutual and global energy security."

Russia and China intend to strengthen long-term cooperation in key energy sectors, promote the implementation of strategic projects, as well as expand forms of cooperation, intensify partnerships in the fields of energy technologies and equipment, the document says.